General Colin Powell (1937-2021)

Powell, statesman, diplomat and former United States Secretary of State dies, at age 84

The death on Monday of General Colin Powell has come as a major loss to the global community. The loss is even more for the Americans of African descent to whom Powell remained a leading light of what is possible for the outstanding person of colour in the country’s kaleidoscope of race and cultures. His passing also resonates with the collective global concern about the lethality of Covid-19. Although vaccinated, Powell died of complications arising from the virus.

Born in New York to Jamaican parents, Powell distinguished himself in his chosen military career as a brilliant officer. He rose rapidly through the ranks to occupy major strategic positions in the United States defence and military establishments. Tutelage under several high ranking political and military personalities accelerated his ascent to the high places of power and responsibility where he excelled.

In the post-Vietnam era, Powell is credited with refashioning the US strategic doctrine in its involvements in foreign campaigns. He became the first black Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a position which he occupied at the critical moment of the first Gulf War. He led the US Army successfully through the campaign that culminated in the liberation of Kuwait from Iraqi occupation. He brought to that responsibility his great sense of authority while remaining affable and approachable.

In retirement, Powell was appointed the first black American Secretary of State by President George W. Bush. His campaign against Iraq on account of being in possession of Weapons of Mass Destruction resulted in a rather anticlimactic drama on the floor of the United Nations. It turned out that Iraq had no such weapons. But the invasion of Iraq, and the toppling of Saddam Hussein did take place. The consequence has been the conversion of Iraq into a haven for fundamentalist jihadist terror.

The diplomatic complexity of the Iraq invasion grated on Powell’s integrity and consumed the greater part of his humongous energy. Although he had reservations about the invasion, his training as a soldier probably compelled him to obey the last command once the president as commander-in-chief had thought it wise to undertake a mission. As the nation’s chief diplomat, he found his conciliatory posture and studied managerial approach frequently at cross purposes with the hawkish disposition of the majority of neo conservatives in President Bush’s cabinet, especially Vice President Dick Cheney and Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld.

A man of charm and remarkable eloquence, Powell was a reservoir of integrity and disarming humility. Politicians and leaders in business courted him. Despite his unabashedly cosmopolitan and pan American outlook, he was eminently proud of both his racial background and heritage.

It was a measure of this confidence that Powel once aspired to run for the presidency in the Republican party in 1996. At that point, the Republicans saw him as their saviour in a race that demanded substance and integrity rather than crass partisanship. He withdrew from the contest when counseled by his family. It is also remarkable that at the height of the racist rascality of former President Donald Trump, Powell was one of the voices of authority and reason that rose above partisanship in defence of America’s authentic heritage of diversity and inclusiveness.

In the passing of General Colin Powell, the world has lost a great statesman. At THISDAY/ARISE Media Group, we have also lost a friend who had, at different times, graced our events in Nigeria and abroad, including chairing in London the 2008 ARISE Magazine ‘Africa Rising Festival’. For the African continent, there goes another worthy ambassador of the black race in a world where inclusiveness, diversity and respect for excellence remain unifying eternal values.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

