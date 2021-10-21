Buhari Presides over National Security Council Meeting

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari is at the moment presiding over the National Security Council (NSC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting, holding at the Conference Hall of the First Lady’s office, is being attended by security and intelligence chiefs.

Although there is no official statement as to the agenda of the meeting, sources however said that it is for a review of recent security developments across the country.

Those attending the meeting include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd); Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd).

Others are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao; the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

