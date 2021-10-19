Omo-Agege: Nigeria Needs Prayers to Overcome Its Challenges

Deji Elumoye

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said the Nigerian nation requires serious prayers for it to overcome the myriad of problems facing it.

He has therefore called on Nigerians to renew their faith in God and intensify prayers for the country to surmount its challenges.

In his goodwill message on Tuesday to mark Eid-El-Maulud, Omo-Agege urged the Muslim faithful to use the occasion of the Holy Prophet’s birthday to deepen love, patience and perseverance.

While wishing the Muslim Ummah a happy Maulud Nabiyya celebration, the ranking senator noted that the challenges facing the nation would better be confronted if such qualities were imbibed by all.

He urged the Muslim community to use the occasion to reflect on the essential lessons of the prophet’s life and pray for sustained peace in the country.

He said: “I call on Muslims to embrace the exemplary conduct of Prophet Muhammad so as to ensure the growth and development of the country. They should also imbibe peaceful co-existence with people of other faith.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

