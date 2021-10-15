Screening for Ogun APC Congress Aspirants Holds Today

The State Congress Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced a screening exercise of all aspirants seeking election into various state party offices at the congress slated for Saturday.

According to the Committee Chairman, Mr. Wale Ohu, the exercise will take place at the State Secretariat of the party, Moshood Abiola Way, Abeokuta on Friday, 15th October, 2021 from 2:30pm.

He urged all aspirants to bring along with them for screening all necessary documents that qualify them for the offices sought.

While counting on the support of the party faithful, Ohu assured all that everything would be done to ensure a credible, free, fair and transparent congress.

