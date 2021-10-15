Scarlett Duchess Signs New Deal with Grerivian

Popular Nigerian fashionista, Dr Scarlett Duchess, has signed a new deal with leading international skincare company, Grerivian cosmetics.

Her new deal with the international cosmetics company based in Houston, Texas, USA, has added to her robust portfolio. The new endorsement is allegedly worth multi-million Naira.

She expressed her gratitude to God and promised to be a good ambassador to the brand. “This is a huge win for me this year. God has proven Himself that He has been listening to my secret prayers.”

“I appreciate Grerivian Cosmetics for counting me worthy and I believe we’ll do greater things together,” Dr Scarlett Duchess said.

Impressively, this deal comes at a time Dr Scarlett Duchess is considering a career in beauty and cosmetology. She might delve into the field in due time.

Grerivian products are natural products that do not contain any of the potentially harmful and irritating ingredients found in a lot of skincare products, such as hydroquinone, parabens, and steroids.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

