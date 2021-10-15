E-Money, Kcee Join Johnnie Walker Blue Label Family

Johnnie Walker, the world’s number one Scotch whisky, has officially unveiled E-Money and Kcee as new brand ambassadors for Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

Landing the announcement with a finely curated short film that showcases the luxurious world of Johnnie Walker Blue Label, the Marketing Manager, Int’l Premium Spirits & Reserve Brands, Guinness Nigeria, Ifeoma Agu, formally revealed the uber-socialites as new members of the Johnnie Walker Blue Label family, and confirmed that this new collaboration will be celebrated in an exclusive and spirited Johnnie Walker Blue Label party in Lagos.

Speaking further, Agu, explained: “There is no better way to align the exclusive character of an unrivalled masterpiece like Johnnie Walker Blue Label than with individuals who embody its profound flavour and personality profile. As you know, Johnnie Walker Blue Label is a luxuriously crafted scotch whisky with a remarkable depth of flavour; where only one in 10,000 casks of perfectly aged rare whiskies have the quality, character and flavour to make the cut. We are extremely proud of this collaboration and look forward to working with E-Money and Kcee in pushing the boundaries of this finest expression of the world of luxury”.

Commenting on the endorsement, E-Money stated, “To be called on as Ambassador for the world’s most desired Scotch whisky is an honour extraordinary. I look forward to working with a brand that is my truest expression of taste, distinction and luxury.”

With this new partnership, the affluent duo will help to shape the future of Johnnie Walker Blue Label experiences and lead a new generation of aspirational consumers to this exquisite brand.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

