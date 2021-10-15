Burgeoning Developer Launches Wonder Court Estate in Lekki

Precious Ugwuzor

AS Wonder Properties and Homes, a subsidiary company under AS Wonder Limited, a burgeoning developing firm recently launched its Wonder Court Estate in Lekki, Lagos.

Registered under the Corporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria, AS Wonder Properties is a full spectrum Real Estate & Property Investment Company that reliably provides a wide range of clientele with properties (lands & housing), and property-related services with the primary objective of constantly meeting housing needs, for a guaranteed and secure lifetime investment.

Speaking during the launch, the MD/CEO of AS Wonder Properties and Homes, Dr. Agbi Steven Omobamidele said growing up, he faced accommodation challenges, which made him vow to help people like him.

Accordingly, he ventured into the business of real estate and property investment to offer affordable housing to the common man.

Recently, the young developer launched one of his estates called ‘The Wonder Court’ located at Oribanwo Awoyaya, Lekki Epe Expressway, Lagos.

The estate is situated in a very strategic area as their neighbours include Mayfair Gardens, Adiva Plainfield, Lakowe Golf, and Corona Schools, to mention a few.

Upon completion, the Wonder Court Estate would comprise 30 units of detached three-bedroom duplex plus a boy’s quarter; a three bedroom semi-detached bungalow plus a boy’s quarter; and three-bedroom detached bungalow plus a boy’s quarter.

There would be amenities like perimeter fencing, gatehouse, maximum security, top recreational facilities, road connectivity, and electricity.

According to the CEO, the engineering and building plan is second to none as all inadequacy were put into consideration.

Cost-wise, he said these properties cost between N18 million and N32 million but payments can be made in installments while the documentation given to a buyer will be the Gazette and properties will be allocated at the exact time communicated.

He further disclosed that for Wonder Court Estate, the bungalows would be ready in four months at semi-finish as they intend to keep to the time frame.

