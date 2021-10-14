Wema Bank Celebrate Customer Service Week with Wemalympics

Wema Bank, celebrated its flagship fun and sporting competition in a phenomenal way for staff and partners who turned up in their numbers for the Grand Finale of the 2021 edition of Wemalympics at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

This year’s Wemalympics themed, “Game Knights,” was part of the bank’s customer service week celebration which was a combination of virtual and physical games that culminated in the grand finale.

In his opening remarks, Managing Director/CEO Ademola Adebise highlighted the excitement of the week-long Customer Service Week celebrations. “It’s been an exciting week: we had the Customer Forum, a very successful one in Abuja. We also had the 5-for-5 Promo yesterday in the North, and now we are capping it up with Wemalympics. The whole week has been buzzing

“Honestly, as bankers, I believe we have a lot of innate skills, the creativity and all that. It’s not a morning of long speeches, and I think it’s for us to enjoy ourselves and have fun,” Adebise emphasized.

The occasion had Premier Lotto, popularly known as ‘Baba Ijebu’ as headline sponsors.

While commending all staff members, and the General Manager of Baba Ijebu Lotto, Mr Remi Ohiorenoya, who was present for the sponsorship, Adebise reiterated the significance of collaborations and partnership for the success of the commemoration activities that climaxed with the Wemalympics.

In his comments, the Chairman Organizing Committee, Wemalympics, Tajudeen Bakare, further commended the staff, committee members, and sponsors for contributing to the event’s success.

“I want to appreciate everybody for turning up for this event. Some people have been here as early as 6:30 – 7 am, and some brought their little kids to enjoy this event. I appreciate everybody, and please let’s ensure that we have maximum fun,” Bakare enthused.

The highlight of the celebrations came when the heavens opened its blessings of rain. This, however, served as an impetus for the competing staff, who displayed their resilience and resolve as a collective by defying the downpour to represent their various teams.

Wema Bank Lagos Team, a.k.a. ‘Team Agility’, emerged the overall winners after clinching 23 medals consisting of 12 gold, seven silver and four bronze.

The South-West Team, a.k.a. ‘Team Digital’ came second, with a total of 23 medals made up of 10 Gold, 6 Silver and 7 Bronze medals.

The South-South Team, a.k.a. ‘Team Innovation’, placed third with 3 Gold, 13 Silver and 7 Bronze medals. At the same time, the North Team, a.k.a. ‘Team Dominance’, came a distant fourth with 10 medals: 2 Gold, 2 Silver and 6 Bronze medals.

Wemalympics was established in 2017 as an annual platform to underscore the importance of team spirit by fostering collaboration among staff, within and beyond the workplace. The 2021 edition aimed at entrenching team bonding and strengthening shared values despite diversities.

