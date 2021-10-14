Victims Seek Prosecution of Forex Trading Operator over Alleged Fraud

By Blessing Ibunge

Victims of a failed forex trading scheme in Rivers State have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to mandate the Inspector General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba, to ensure the arrest and prosecution of one Maxwell Odum for alleged fraud.

The victims made the call yesterday during a peaceful protest to express their anguish at the palace of the paramount ruler of Elekahia community in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area in the state.

Leader of the victims, Christian Agadaga, who spoke during the protest, begged the monarch to summon the alleged perpetrator of the fraud, who is the Chief Executive Officer of NBA Forex Trading and Capital Investment Limited, Maxwell Odum, and counsel him to relieve the victims of their pains.

He lamented that some of the victims of his action had died over frustration and hardship.

According to him, “Nigerians from all works of life are disgruntled; some have died out of frustration, while some are in deep pain and hospitalised because of Odum, an indigene of Elekahia community, who defrauded Nigerians of billions of naira.

“We also use this opportunity to call on President Buhari to shift his focus on financial banditry, because Odum is a financial terrorist and bandits, who should be fished out and prosecuted, as he (Odum) cannot be smarter than Nigeria.

“We are calling on the president to mandate the IG, Baba, to make sure that they step up their game and fish out Maxwell Odum. We, collectively as investors, have made a claim, we have also made a decision that henceforth, any person who dies as a result of NBA Forex fraud, we would liaise with the family of that victim and take the dead body to the very gate of Odum’s house.”

On his part, the Chairman, Rivers Civil Society Organisations, Enefaa Georgwill, urged the monarch to rise above nepotism, and engender justice as the credibility of his palace and that of the state were at stake.

He said: “For us as Civil Society Organisations, we appreciate the fact that the paramount ruler would hear from all sides. The Royal Highness should live above board by not taking sides with his kinsmen and subjects.

“His royal Highness should know that the integrity of his palace, Elekahia community, Ikwerre land and Rivers State is on trial, therefore he should use his good office to call his subject, Maxwell Odum, to order to make sure that all the victims for his fraudulent act are refunded.”

While reacting, the Paramount Ruler of Elekahia community, Eze Anthony Akarolo, expressed surprise at the development.

He thanked the protesters for their peaceful disposition in expressing their displeasure, and promised to investigate the claims and intervene accordingly.

