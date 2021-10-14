SuperTV Introduces Zero-Data App Offering

SuperTV, an online streaming company has launched in Nigeria. The APP, which came alive for download in the first week of October was said to be the first of its kind with a turn of the mind imaginative profile unknown in the industry.

SuperTV’s power packed operational and hard-to-beat market entry strategy is based on a “zero-data” proposition, coupled with her tectonic and turbocharged partnership with Nigeria’s largest telecom Network, MTN. According to its promoters, this double entry strategy was to ensure easy subscribers’ access, and affordability of SuperTV products and services everywhere they go – with MTN network coverage.

“With SuperTV, subscribers do not incur internet data charges to stream after subscription. The user gets to enjoy either Live TV, Video on Demand, or both, at absolutely no additional cost after subscribing successfully” the company had stated.

At the launch event to unveil the brand’s offerings, powered by the “ZERO DATA” proposition, Acting CEO, Super Network Limited, promoter of SuperTV, Ijeoma Onah, said, “Nigeria currently has about 173 million mobile subscribers with a penetration rate of 123%. Smartphone penetration is 40 million – forecasted to grow to more than 140 million by 2025. In spite of these very impressive numbers, Nigeria is still performing very poorly in the streaming markets, hardly even showing up in global statistics. The major reason for this is that the average Nigerian cannot afford the data costs required to stream video. This is how and why SuperTV was conceived, to democratise streaming in Nigeria and Africa.”

“The user gets to enjoy either Live TV, Video on Demand or both at absolutely no additional cost after subscribing successfully. We also leveraged on the sachet culture in Nigeria by providing daily plans across all our bouquets thereby making the service affordable and inclusive for everyone. Our entry level price of N200 for the Bronze Daily plan is about the cost of a bottle of soft drink for example. SuperTV therefore offers great entertainment and an affordable viewing experience,” Onah added.

To further assure Nigerians, the Acting CEO stressed that the brand has expectantly looked forward to the launch, as the brand believes there is a large market for affordable entertainment on demand anywhere and SuperTV will serve this large unmet need in Nigeria.

She added that the launch of SuperTV on the MTN network means that over 80 million Nigerians stand on the threshold of accessing the world through the SuperTV App.

