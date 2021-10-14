Ondo Varsity to Produce Cancer Drugs

Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo State-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko said it is set to produce a potent drug, formulated from extracts of local plants, with the capacity to tackle the dreaded cancer disease.

The Dean, Faculty of Science, Prof. Olusegun Akinwumi, made the disclosure while speaking at a seminar in the institution.

He said: “ A group of researchers from the Faculty has succeeded in identifying and extracting cancer-fighting properties from some local plants that have yielded positive results in laboratory and field trials”.

The development, he said: “Raises hope of eventually formulating drugs that can successfully reverse or heal cancerous growths in humans”, adding that “the ground-breaking result from the research would be unveiled to the public upon the completion of human trials and certification”.

Also speaking on the topic, ‘Receptor Tyrosine Kinases as novel drug Phyto-scaffold in Breast Cancer: Computational and In-Vivo Validation of the Anticancer Effects of Carotenoids from Spondias Mombin,’ Dr. Damilohun Metibemu, said that chemoprevention, fresh fruits, and phytochemical plants in the human environment could be used to prevent cancer occurrence.

He described cancer as a disease that makes some cells in the body grow uncontrollably and spread to other parts of the body, adding that such cancerous growth could start almost anywhere in the human body made up of trillions of cells.

“ It has become imperative to consider local plants in the fight against the disease”.

He specifically identified a common fruit called ‘Ekikan’ in local parlance as one of the locally-available fruits with proven cancer-fighting properties.

He called on corporate groups, philanthropists, as well as other stakeholders in the country to support research with funds and grants.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Olugbenga Ige, at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Student Union Officers of the Institution insisted that the University has zero tolerance for indecent dressing and other anti-social behaviours.

He cautioned them against any aggressive agitation that could jeopardise the peace and tranquility of the institution. He charged them to encourage their fellow students to complete their registration on time.

The Vice Chancellor later administered the Oath of Office on the new executives, led by Kolade Ogunsanmi (President); while the Registrar, Mr. Gbenga Arajulu presented the Certificate of Return to them.

Others executives are: Oluwakemisola Salami (Vice President), Tolulope Adeyefa (General Secretary), Timilehin Akinsulure (Public Relations Officer), Abe Busuyi (Treasurer), Okeke Patrick (Social Director), Odole Mojisola (Welfare Director), and Akinwalere Omoniyi (Assistant General Secretary).

Also inaugurated at the ceremony were leaders of the Student Representatives Council (SRC) and the Student Judicial Council (SJC).

In his remark, the Dean of Students, Prof. Segun Akanbi, appreciated the University authorities and the ICT Application Centre for ensuring a faultless electronic election that allowed thousands of students to exercise their franchise.

The new President, Ogunsanmi, promised to employ dialogue and diplomacy in steering the affairs of the new administration, while pledging that his administration would ensure peaceful and convenient atmosphere in the University and that his focus would be erecting a lasting foundation for the Students’ Union.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

