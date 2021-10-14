NPFL: Rangers Declare Governor, Tiesso AWOL

The Management of Rangers International F.C of Enugu have declared two of their players, Ernest Governor and Beninoise midfielder, Charles Tiesso to have absconded from the team on AWOL.

The two players are part of the squad retained for the new season but their absence from camp without leave has now forced the Flying Antelopes’ management to place a notice of AWOL on them.

Defender Governor who resumed with some other retained players a few weeks back reportedly left the team’s Nkponkiti Players’ camp without any permission from neither the technical crew nor any management staff just as the team was set for their pre-season closes camping exercise.

Tiesso on his part, travelled back to his country at the end of last season but has not resumed since the team’s resumption on September 17, 2021 with no formal communication even. He however still has a subsisting contract with Rangers.

In an official letter to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and signed by Rangers’ Administrative Secretary, Barr. Ferdinand Ugwuarua, on behalf of the G.M/CEO, Prince Davidson Owumi, the ‘Flying Antelopes’ management said in part, “Player, Charles Tiesso travelled back to his country during the club’s break at the end of last season.

“At the moment, we do not have any formal communication regarding his whereabouts, about compelling the club to declare him (AWOL) since his contract is still subsisting with the club.”

For player, Ernest Governor, Rangers also insisted that, “the said player (Governor) resumed with the team around the 19th day of September, 2021, but while the team was set for pre-season camping, it was reported that Ernest Governor left the player’s camp unnoticed and every inquiries as to his whereabouts have proved abortive. The club therefore declare Ernest Governor, AWOL.”

The two players played a massive part in Rangers’ good run last season and were listed to help the club achieve her dream of double target for the fast approaching 2021/2022 football season.

