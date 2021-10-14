Let’s Approach 2023 Elections in Unity, APC Charges Members

Adedayo Akinwale

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it expects that every bickering in the party be nipped in the bud in order to approach the 2023 elections as a unit.

The National Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John Akpanudoedehe disclosed this yesterday during the inauguration of State Congresses Committees in Abuja

He said in the last few months, the party has carried out some very fundamental party activities of unimaginable magnitude.

The Secretary noted that the membership registration, Ward/LG congresses and the upcoming State Congresses are monumental landmarks which the party has achieved in a short time, under the leadership of the Caretaker Chairman and the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

Akpanudoedehe stated: “To manage even a nuclear family isn’t a very easy task, how much more to manage a political family of millions of persons with varied interests, aspirations and expectations. That is why all reasonable party men/women must give accolades to H.E Hon. Mai Mala Buni for the great work he is doing, especially with the harvest of political heavy weights into the party.

“We expected that every bickering be nipped in the bud, so we circle the wagons and approach 2023 elections as a unit, notwithstanding the family misunderstandings that may exist.”

Akpanudoedehe said that President Muhammadu Buhari as a father had encouraged the setting up of the National Reconciliation Committee in order to further provide avenues and channels for persons to ventilate their grievances and essentially achieve unity.

The Secretary noted that Mr. President, as the leader of the party had in his wisdom, directed that the party be returned to the people, saying that is the trajectory the party has been moving.

He said the party is being returned to the true owners of the party – the masses.

Akpanudoedehe said on Tuesday the Senate okayed the direct mode of primaries for nomination of candidates and also electronic transmission of results, subject to harmonisation by the joint Committee of the National Assembly.

He stressed that party members can now appreciate the wisdom of the leader of the party, Buhari when he pushed that the party be taken back to the grassroots.

According to him, therefore, it behooves on us as party leaders to sustain the progress we have made and the gains we have recorded thus far.

Akpanudoedehe said as Chairmen and Secretaries of the States Congresses Committees, they are expected to conduct themselves in a manner that engenders confidence in the process.

He said the members were carefully selected based on your proven records. The party trusts in your strength of character. Integrity and capacity to be fair in your dealings to all shades of interests as you carry out your duties.

Akpanudoedehe noted that the party’s guidelines for the exercise and the constitution would be your guide of the committee.

