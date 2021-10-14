Experts Identify Strategies to Bridge Generational Gap at Workplace

Raheem Akingbolu

Experts at the just concluded ‘Dive In Nigeria’ festival, have identified the nagging problem of generational gap at the workplace, especially within the nation’s insurance ecosystem.

The event, which held virtually, with the theme, “Mind the Generational Gap,” focused on generational gaps in the workplace and their impact on productivity and business outcomes.

Financial broadcast journalist and business anchor at CNBC Africa, Esther Awoniyi, who anchored the event and set the context for the virtual summit, stressed that the focus was to raise consciousness around active ally ships, pull resources, and widen perspectives towards helping the insurance sector get fit for the future.

Another speaker, Next-Gen Mentor and Co-founder of African Family Firms, Nike Anani, welcomed guests to the 2021 festival just as she made a case for better diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

“By 2025, 75% of the workforce in Nigeria will be millennials, so this conversation couldn’t have come at a better time. We are looking at how can we elevate the voice of the younger ones; how can we create workforces that enable every employee’s ability and opinion and not just impose the dominance of the older?” Anani queried

Echoing similar sentiments, Omokunbi Adeoti, Head, Human Resources, Divisional Director, Leadway Assurance Company Limited, proposed the BRAICE model.

She advised that for this gap to be bridged, organisations must be flexible and open-minded in their style and approach just as they must

respect individual strength and differences, accept the reality of generational differences, integrate these differences to drive generational goals through projects, teamwork and mentoring as well as create an environment for free expression of these differences, including reward practices and explore all communication styles and channels.

“We cannot continue to pay lip service to the complexities that come with the generational differences in the workplace. It is imperative that we address it because it is fundamental to the growth and critical to an enduring legacy, “she noted.

Also speaking during the panel session, Head, Corporate Responsibility Unit, AIICO Insurance Plc, Abimbola Shobanjo, noted that the generational gap is due to differences in the outlook and behaviour between the different generations and may lead to conflict or issues and complicate communication amongst a different generation.

“These issues can present themselves in various ways and can be costly to an organisation if care is not taken. Productivity can be hampered, it can affect cohesiveness in terms of teamwork. Misunderstandings could be on the increase, and all of this could instigate other issues like struggling to gain employee commitment, high turn-over of staff, and even difficulty in attracting good talent. It is therefore important that organisations intensify efforts to bridge this gap,” Shobanjo said.

