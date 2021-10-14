Economic Hardship: Man Commits Suicide in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A middle-aged man yesterday reportedly committed suicide in Ansar Ul Slam area along Oloje-Ogidi Road in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

The man, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was said to have committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree in the vicinity of his residence.

He was said to have done this by climbing on a drum to be able to tie himself to the tree while he remained suspended on the tree after he kicked away the drum with his legs.

Why he decided to take his own live has not been known as he was reported to look hale and hearty the last time he was seen by his neighbours before he committed the suicide.

There were, however, speculations that he might have committed suicide because of the prevailing economic hardship.

It was gathered that his decision to take away his own life has left his family members, neighbours and friends bewildered because they had no premonition that he was going to take his live.

His disturbed family members have removed his corpse and buried him.

The State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Okasanmi Ajayi, said that the command is yet to be informed of the incident.

Ajayi promised that proper investigation would be carried out to ascertain the facts of the development and unravel the details.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

