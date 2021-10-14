Court Restrains PDP from Acting on Orbih’s Suspension

By Alex Enumah

Justice Olukayode Adeniyi of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama, Abuja on Thursday restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from acting upon the suspension placed on the party’s National Vice-Chairman (South-south), Dan Orbih.

Orbih was last week suspended as a member of the PDP by leaders of his ward in Edo North and his suspension was affirmed by the state chapter of the PDP.

Justice Adeniyi issued the restraining order while delivering ruling in an exparte application by Orbih and it will last pending the hearing and determination of the motion for interlocutory injunction.

The ex-parte application marked M/6750 was filed and argued by Chief Godwin Obla (SAN).

In the enrolled order signed by the court’s Senior Registrar, Ibrahim Mohammed, a copy sighted by THISDAY, the judge ordered Orbih to serve the order pending the motion on notice on the defendant.

Part of the enrolled order read: “Upon listening to M. O. Onyilokwu esq, of counsel for the applicant moving in terms of the motion paper, it is hereby ordered:

“Accordingly, interim order of injunction is hereby made restraining the defendant, at any level of its organs or its servants, agents, officers, or howsoever described, from giving effect to, recognising or acting upon the resolution of a group calling itself Edo North Leaders/Stakeholders of the defendant made on October 7, 2021, purporting to suspend the applicant from the party and which resolution was purportedly ratified by the Edo chapter of the defendant without due consideration to the provisions of Article 57(1)-(7) of the constitution of the defendant, pending the hearing of and determination of the motion on notice.

“This order shall be served on the defendant forthwith and the motion on notice filed on 13/10/2021 is hereby set down to 21/10/2021 for hearing.”

Orbih is by the suit, challenging the propriety of his suspension by his local chapter of the PDP.

