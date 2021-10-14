APCON’s New Standard of Practice to Restructure Terms of Engagement

Raheem Akingbolu

The Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), has unveiled a fresh Advertising Industry Standard of Practice (AISOP), which will deepen the business relationship between advertising agencies and their clients, as well as unraveling the lingering debate surrounding payment of pitch fee in the industry.

The development thus indicated a new dawn for Advertising practice in Nigeria as it would create a frame for mutual respect between agencies and their prospective clients.

Speaking to stakeholders in the industry in Lagos recently, the Registrar of the APCON, Dr. Lekan Fadolapo, said the development became necessary, following the approval of the Honourable Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, for APCON to develop an equitable and acceptable frame work in line with the Federal Government’s reformative plans aimed at accelerating the pace of economic recovery post pandemic era, enhance gainful employment, overhaul the institutional and regulatory framework for the Nigerian advertising industry in line with best practices, APCON set up a stakeholders’ committee with representative from various associations.

According to Dr. Fadolapo, in preparation for the conception of the AISOP, the Council thought it wise to set up an all-inclusive committee made up of all sectoral groups in the industry to produce a suitable framework that defines a minimum standard, in order to have equal and fairly represented opinions that will form the guidelines of the entire advertising ecosystem. The committee was set up in April, 2021and was chaired by Funmi Onabolu, which after a thorough joint brainstorming, in collaboration with APCON, presented a minimum acceptable standard of practice framework that is suitable and is globally acceptable.

According to him, “AISOP was specifically set up to provide the regulatory framework in all critical areas of concern for the stakeholders in areas such as Engagement policy, Payment terms and conditions, numeration model, media rates and commissions, disengagement protocols, credit policy, return of advertisement and measurement, peaceful resolution and other regulatory industry protocols. It is expected that with the implementation of this guideline, the Council will be placed among the most progressive advertising and marketing communications industries across the globe.”

The council umpire implored key players and industry players to support the iconic transition of the reform to ensure its success, adding that its success will not only grow the business of advertising and marketing communications, but will also help to create other numerous job opportunities either directly or indirectly for Nigerians.

“We are confident that the guideline serves to dictate the best interest of Nigeria’s advertising industry in particular and in general practice. APCON is committed to constantly improving the practice of the advertising industry. Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you, the Advertising Industry Standard of Practice (AISOP), which takes effect from today, the 6th of October, 2021, and so it shall become enforceable henceforth,” he proclaimed.

He revealed other guidelines that must be respected by the practitioners, which include terms of engagement. “All contracts of advertisement must be formally declared between the parties involved, in writing before appealing to APCON for intervention. Henceforth, the whole day of payment is for 45 days, anyone that exceeds this, will attract CBN’s interest rate.”

President of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), Steve Babaeko, while applauding the Council, noted that he can now heave a sigh of relief, adding that it is long overdue. “It is a good one coming from APCON; I think it is long overdue. As the president of AAAN, these are some of the things that keep me awake, where members complain on some of these issues that the law has tackled. I am looking forward to the enforcement and execution of the laws,” Babaeko said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

