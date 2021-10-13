The Political Coronation of Governor Udom’s Successor?

Governor Udom Emmanuel may have narrowed down his succession plans to one of his trusted aides, writes Charles Ajunwa

As political scheming continue to take centre-stage at the national level as to who among the six geopolitical zones should produce the next president of the country in 2023, the scenario is not different at the sub-national level as two-term governors who are constitutionally barred from third-term are working quietly underground to enthrone their successors. Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, is among the two-term governors presently watching and examining the crystal ball in order to make the right choice in choosing his successor.

Governor Udom, who has masterfully learned the craft of politics and politicking and who is not known to be a rabble rouser, came out of his political cocoon recently to reveal how he survived all the side talks, attempts to assassinate his character and plots to derail his administration at different times.

He chose to pour out his heart at the thanksgiving service for his Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Eno, where the latter celebrated one-year of his appointment as commissioner, the one-year anniversary of his mother Deaconess Eka Eno and the 35th year marriage to his wife, Patience.

The three-in-one thanksgiving took place in Ikot Ekpene Udo, in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of the state, the senatorial zone that the next governor of the state is expected to come from in 2023. Even elements of nature could not stop the thanksgiving service as it rained heavily throughout September 25, 2021, in most parts of the state. The rain, instead, was seen as showers of blessings and signs of good tidings.

Udom, who was flanked by his wife, Dr. Martha Udom Emmanuel, the state deputy governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, members of the state executive council, carefully selected his words at the thanksgiving service which many analysts described as ‘political coronation’ of the governor’s successor.

The governor who went deep into how his opponents plotted to derail his administration and assassinated his character, explained that he was able to survive the plots due to what he ascribed to his personal attributes including sense of purpose, sincerity and hard work, which according to him, helped in no small measure.

“If you are serving with a mark of sincerity, there will come a time that Akwa Ibom people, those who insult the governor will come to realise that this governor came, served and did his best for this state,” Udom said.

Udom, who is a firm believer in the doctrine of Christianity, said he had “tried to forget so many as a governor all those people who wronged me.”

The governor who charged his aides to always remain focused, said that those working against him would always find something to write in order to put his administration in bad light.

“You know the commissioner was trying to complain about the things they write, if they don’t write what do you think they will do?

“Your own goal is to keep focus and do what you are supposed to do. As long as you are in the position of leadership, you must be blackmailed, misunderstood, misquoted and misconstrued,” Udom explained.

Udom, who praised the conduct of Eno, acknowledged for the first time publicly that he never used his privileged position as Secretary of Akwa Ibom Christian Assembly (ACA) to lobby for appointment, noting that Eno’s service to the state came by merit.

According to him, Eno was appointed because of his capacity and the impressive presentation he made during a retreat organised for exco members in 2015.

“I am standing on the pulpit to say that Pastor Eno has never lobbied me for any office ever in this life. I hardly score people very high but this is one man, we invited him only once to our retreat and all exco members will give you exactly the same report.

“He impressed everybody the way he made his presentation. We told him to help us handle Agric Investments. Absolutely, he has never told me that he wanted anything in this life. So, please let not people say so because that is not true.”

The governor said that chose to reward Eno because he loves his people with all his heart.

“I want to thank God for his life, he is somebody who has capacity, who loves his people. God looks at the heart to reward people and I’m sure God is looking into his heart and seeing the sincerity of his heart and his love for people, God has decided to make him serve his people right now. And I think that is the way it works,” the governor explained.

On Eno’s wife, the governor recalled how God saved the commissioner from further lamentation when his second half took ill at the onset of the COVID-19 and just after losing his mother a year ago.

“When I was called and the doctors told me, I did not want to frighten you. The doctors said the oxygen saturation level of this woman is low. Even if we put her in a ventilator, we can only keep praying.

“But thank God, prayers were raised and God helped. Today, you can celebrate 35 years of marriage with your wife because she is alive,” Udom said.

The governor also revealed how Eno had close bonding with his mother which he said was a painful loss.

“The attachment of sons to their mothers is a mystery you cannot explain. I understand the emotions in your heart about your mother, especially that she was not ill at all, but departed within a few hours. It could be so painful, so traumatic and she was still very agile and very useful to you especially in the place of prayers. I now know the sentiment you share in remembering her,” Udom said.

Ekpo, the deputy governor, in his goodwill message described Eno as representing “the dogged story of grass to grac”, adding “yours is evidently a blend of God’s favour and diligence at your post. You are a worthy specimen of the Dakkada spirit.”

Former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah who said in his goodwill message that he calls Eno ‘My Governor’ since their paths crossed, prayed that “God will continue to bless you, fulfill your hopes and aspirations and grant you joy and good health in the company of your dear wife and family.”

“It gives me great joy to felicitate with you on this occasion of your double celebration of the two most important women in your life. today, you celebrate the anniversary of the passing into eternal glory of your dear mother as well as thirty-five years of blissful companionship with your bosom friend, your loving and caring wife. How much more blessed can a man be!!

“I did not have the privilege of meeting or getting to know your mother. But what a wonderful person she must have been to raise a son like you. Proverbs 31:31 says “Honour her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate”. For honouring her memory today one year after her passing, greet blessings will surely be yours,” Attah said.

Eno, who is a pastor at All Nations Christian Ministry International, received more goodwill messages from many important dignitaries within and outside the country.

Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Canada, Adeyinka Asekun, who has known the Enos for close to three decades, said Eno’s achievement in industry, trade and ministry have prepared him for a stint in public service.

Reacting to the flurry of goodwill messages, where the National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Samson Ayokunle preached the sermon, Eno thanked Governor Udom for giving him the opportunity to serve his state.

“Thank you my governor for giving me the space to learn in your cabinet. Thank you for the privilege to learn about public service, my career path never went along that line but by your appointment you changed my career path. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve Akwa Ibom people. I see this appointment as an opportunity to give my all in service to my people,” Eno declared.

As Udom keeps close to his chest his likely successor under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), pundits have trumped up the name of Eno whose business and political pedigrees are said to be testaments to hard work. Eno, according to pundits, would not get the number seat in Akwa Ibom on a platter of gold as he has to fight the battle of his life with other ably qualified sons and daughters of the state before he could be elected as governor. So far, Eno’s rumoured anointing by Udom remains in the realm of speculation but only time will tell.

