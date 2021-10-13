PDP Asks Buhari to Stop False Performance Claims

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, asked President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to respect the office of the President and stop irritating Nigerians with false performance claims.

The PDP described as embarrassing, the resort to media hyping of non-existent projects and programmes by the Buhari administration in the face of manifest stagnation and failure in all sectors of national life.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan asked: “Is it not strange that with the near total collapse of infrastructure, deteriorated economy, skyrocketing inflation, high cost of food, inexcusable high mortality rate, an abysmally low purchasing power, high spate of insecurity and a lack of direction in the country, President Buhari is busy parading non-existent projects as achievements?

“We challenge President Buhari to break the circle of his administration’s fairy-tale by leaving the comfort of Aso Rock and commence an infrastructure tour of the nation, by road, and see whether he can locate the projects he had been made to hype on paper as achievements.”

The opposition party said, after the trip, President Buhari would know why he and his administration have become a butt of joke among Nigerians and why his administration would go down in history as the worst.

“If there were such projects as claimed by the Buhari Presidency, Nigerians would not need any media hype to see them. The resort to media hysteria and defacing of our streets with banners of fictitious projects is because they do not exist on the ground,” it stated.

The opposition party, therefore, urged the president not to allow his handlers continue to ridicule him but use the opportunity of such ceremonies to apologise to Nigerians for his failures as well as the agony he has plunged them into in the last six years.

