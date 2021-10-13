House Investigates Encroachment, Illegal Structures on FG Infrastructure

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives at the plenary, yesterday mandated its Ad–hoc committee investigating abandoned federal government properties to provide compendium of all illegally encroached federal government abandoned properties across the nation and overseas, and as well Investigate the forceful acquisition of all these properties by individuals and corporate organisations.

The law makers’ resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka.

Moving the motion, Isiaka said that the menace of interloper developers, farmers, land grabbers, hoodlums and destitute encroaching on the developed or undeveloped property of government in Nigeria, has become a worrisome development.

He expressed concerns that critical infrastructure of government such as educational institutions, airports, railway terminals, pipelines, training farms and sundry economic tree plantations are

encroached and illegally occupied by individuals and corporate organizations, adding that quit notices issued to the illegal settlers over the years, had not been obeyed.

The lawmaker said: “Also notes that it is an inalienable fundamental human right of every Nigerian Citizen to acquire and own land in any part of Nigeria as stated in Section 43 of Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999

(as amended) and Section 7 of the Land Use Act, 1978. Further notes that Section 44 of Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) states that no movable or immovable (land and developments on it) can be taken compulsorily in any part of

Nigeria except in the manner and for the purposes prescribed by a law.

“Aware that all Land owned by the Federal Government in States are being used by Federal Ministries Departments and Agencies and that such Lands are administered by the President through the relevant Ministers and not the State Governors.”

Adopting the motion, the House gave the committee six weeks to investigate and report back for further legislative action.

