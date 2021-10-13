FG Makes Covid-19 Vaccination Card Mandatory for Civil Servants from Dec 1

Olawale Ajimotokan

The federal government has said that all its workers will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination with effect from December 1, 2021.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation/Chairman Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha announced the new policy decision on Wednesday at the PSC briefing.

He said alternatively, public servants will have to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours, to gain access to their offices, in all locations within Nigeria and the country’s foreign Missions.

Details later….

