Resign Before Contesting Party Positions, Niger Govt Tells Political Appointees

By Laleye Dipo

The Niger State Government has directed political office holders interested in contesting the various party positions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to resign from their positions immediately.

The government also advised those who did not relinquish their positions before contesting during the recently concluded ward and local government congresses of the party to also do so immediately.

The directive was contained in a circular issued from the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) yesterday, which was made available to journalists, where the state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, gave the directive in line with the constitution of the APC.

The statement requested that resignation letters by those concerned should be submitted to the Office of SSG “with immediate effect,” before enjoining them to comply with the directive in their own interest.

THISDAY learnt that some top appointees are angling for the state chairmanship of the party in the congress to be held very soon.

Prominent among them in the race is the present state Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Zakari Jikantoro, and the Special Adviser on Assembly Matters, Alhaji Abdulhamid El- Waziri.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

