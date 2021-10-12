Lagos CP Warns against Commemoration of ENDSARS Protest

Deploys SWAT units to Lekki tollgate

Chiemelie Ezeobi

However, it was soon hijacked and it led to widespread deaths, prison breaks, looting of shops and properties, as well as massive destruction and looting of police and government facilities.

According to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, the need to warn intending protesters to desist from gathering on Tuesday (today) was based on credible intelligence.

Already, the command has deployed several police units including the SWAT to man the Lekki Tollgate, the melting pot of last year’s protest.

Odumosu said: “Credible intelligence at the disposal of the command has revealed clandestine plans by some youths, individuals or groups to embark on protest today in commemoration of one year anniversary of ENDSARS.

“Lagosians and indeed Nigerians cannot afford to relive the distasteful experience of last year protest which caused pain, anguish, needless loss of lives and wanton destruction of public and private property.

“In view of the volatility of the present situations in the country, and the breakdown of law and order which the planned protest might cause, the Lagos State Police Command sternly warns against any form of protest today.

“The command wishes to use this medium to warn the youths, groups, or associations planning such protest to jettison the idea forthwith. The police in the state will not fold their arms and allow some misguided elements disrupt the peace and serenity currently being enjoyed in the state.

“To forestall breakdown of law and order, the police will use all legitimate means within their constitutional powers to suppress the planned protest.

“Therefore, parents and guardians are advised to warn their children against participating in the planned protest. Individuals or groups sponsoring such protest are also warned in their own interest to desist from such unpatriotic plan or face the full weight or wrath of the law.”

Meanwhile, Odumosu assured all law-abiding residents of the state to go about their legitimate businesses without fear of harassment or intimidation.

He said adequate, additional security measures have been put in place to ensure protection of their lives and property today and even beyond.

