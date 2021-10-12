Kogi Correspondents Chapel Congratulates NUJ President on His Reelection

By Ibrahim Oyewale

Kogi State Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has felicitated the National President of the NUJ, Chief Christopher Isiguzo, on his reelection for a second term at the just concluded seventh Triennial National Delegate Conference in Umuahia, Abia State.

The chapel has ascribed the re-election of Isiguzo as president of NUJ to his forthrightness, transparency, accountability, and commitment to the welfare of journalists.

Isiguzo was re-elected unopposed at the Union’s seventh Triennial National Delegates Conference held on October 7, 2021.

The chapel felicitation was contained in a statement signed by its Chairman, Mr. Friday Idachaba, who commended Isiguzo and his leadership qualities as well as his positive roles in the journalism profession.

Idachaba noted that the re-elected NUJ president had on several occasions intervened between journalists, government and their employers in redressing disaffections resulting from breakdowns in communication.

He expressed optimism that Isiguzo would perform better in his second term having been tested as a leader with passionate love for working journalists with regard to their welfare as he demonstrated in his first tenure.

The Chapel chairman remarked that Isiguzo, who was elected in 2018, had championed the current narrative in the NUJ through transparency, accountability and open-door policy, and had stabilised the union away from the “one-man show of the past to an all-inclusive unionism.

“We cannot forget in a hurry all his efforts in ensuring that journalists in Kogi State were accorded their rightful position as attainable in other places, with clear cut intervention.

“Though we are not there yet in our relationship with the government, we are sure you will not rest on your oars till the goal is achieved.

“It is a well-known fact that journalists are the beacon of light and mirror between the government and the governed. As we approach the 2023 general election, the role of the media cannot be overemphasised.

“Let the media, through its contents, provide the needed guide to the government and the led as ‘whatever has passed the credibility test of the media is deemed to have won the sanctity of truth’ and the rule of law.

“We are confident that Isiguzo will keep the flag of journalism profession flying and ensure that the welfare of media professionals remains a factor to be held in trust in his interface with employers.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

