Gombe Gov Congratulates  Alhassan Yahaya on Emergence as NUJ National Deputy President

By Segun Awofadeji

The Gombe State Governor, Mr. Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has received with excitement, the news of the election of Mr. Alhassan Yahya Abdullahi, as the Deputy President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Abdulahi, who was the Vice President (Zone E) of the NUnion, was elected alongside other national officers, including the President, Mr. Christopher Isiguzo, who was re-elected for second term during the Seventh Triennial Delegates’ Conference of the NUJ that held on Thursday in Abia State.

In a congratulatory message that was signed by the Director-General (Press Affairs),Government House, Mr. Ismaila Uba Misilli, and made available to newsmen yesterday, the Governor Yahaya described Abdulahi as a good ambassador of Gombe State and shining example for upcoming journalists.

Yahaya said: “I am highly delighted and excited with the cheering news of the emergence of our brother as the deputy president of the NUJ, an exalted position in the union that goes along with lot of influence in the pen profession.

“It is my sincere prayer that you’ll bring to bear the vast experience you have garnered over the years to push for robust ideas and innovations that will galvanise your professional colleagues in the task of upholding the ethics of fairness, objectivity, truthfulness and patriotism in order to build a better society.”

While also rejoicing with the Gombe State Council of the NUJ over the feat attained by one of its members and former chairman, the Governor restated his administration’s resolve to continue to provide enabling environment for journalists to perform their professional duties in the state.

