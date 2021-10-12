EKEDC: Vandalism of Installations Responsible for Supply Shortage to Some Customers

Peter Uzoho

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has attributed some supply shortage being experienced by its customers in some locations to the spate of vandalism on its electricity equipment and installations, especially during the ENDSARS protest.

The Disco however said it was currently doing major repairs on the damaged equipment including transformers and cables.

The Chief Legal Officer and Supervising Chief, Customer Service Department, EKEDC, Ms Wola Joseph, said the company was partnering with communities and security agencies to curb the high rate of vandalism of its equipment and installations.

Wola, stated this when the company visited Ajumole Junior Secondary School, Isolo, on the occasion of the 2021 Customer Service Week and Eko Disco’s Corporate Social Responsibility Day, where it presented the school with educational materials.

She said, “There has been a lot of vandalism in our network. There has been a spate of vandalism, particularly this year. I mentioned to him (an official of the school) that just this morning, we got notification of a vandal that was electrocuted while trying to steal some of our cables.

“These are the things we experience. The shortage or lack of power supply they may have experienced is as a result of vandalism, which we have experienced since the ENDSARS period.

“We have done some major repairs and we are still working on it. We still continue to experience vandalism. We hope that the community will come together and report any form of vandalism they may witness to us immediately. We have the police on our side. We have Civil Defence also supportive in this process.”

Giving insight on the visitation to the school, Wola explained that Customer Service Week was a time “we go out and appreciate all our customers and Eko Disco has one day which we set aside for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). We use that opportunity to give back to our society and we generally always give back to communities in our network.”

She said the choice of visiting the school showed the importance the company places on education, which, according to her, was critical at this time in Nigeria, stressing that “if you can build on the leaders of tomorrow, then our future is brighter.

“So, generally as a company, we always align with education. Anything education, we are always in support. Anything to support our educational system, you can be sure that Eko Disco will step up.”

