Edo Govt. Plans to Immortalize Victor Uwaifo at Burial

By Adibe Emenyonu

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has announced that the state government would immortalise the late Music Maestro, Sir Victor Uwafor.

Obaseki, who was represented by his Chief of Staff Mr. Osaigbovo Iyoha, disclosed this during a press briefing to announce a state burial for the late Uwaifo in Benin City.

The family members of the late music legend were present during the briefing.

According to Obaseki, when legends like this pass on, it’s always good to have something to immortalise them.

“In the next couple of days, you will know what the state government is doing in that regards. I am sure it will be unveiled in the next couple of days during the funeral,” he said.

He further announced that a state-funeral for Uwaifo would commence on Thursday, October 14, with tributes, vigil mass/service of songs at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

The governor said the lying in state would take place at the Ogbe Hard-Court of the Sam Ogbemudia Stadium on October 15 at 1.00 p.m. and would be followed by interment.

He said: “October 16 and 17 would be for social activities and thanksgiving service at Garrick play ground, Ekenwan Road and Holy Cross Catholic Cathedral, Mission Road, Benin city.”

He also noted that the Atate government is joining the family of the late Uwaifo to give him a befitting burial, adding that Uwaifo was a music icon and a man that has put Nigeria on the world map.

The Spokesman for the Uwaifo’s family, Mr. Chris Osaretin, commended the Edo State Government for the its support, adding that the profound works of Uwaifo had became a yardstick for measuring entertainment in Nigeria.

