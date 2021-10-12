Adamawa PDP Screens 39 Candidates for State Congresses

By Daji Sani

The Adamawa State Chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has screened 39 candidates in preparatory for it state congresses slated for Saturday.

The Chairman of the Screening Committee, Mr. Mahmud Mohammed, disclosed this to journalists at the party’s secretariat in Yola, shortly after completing the screening exercise.

Mohammed said with the quality and calibre of candidates screened to face the election on Saturday, he believed that the party would have new state officials that can run the party affairs successful.

Mohammed further explained that the candidates screened were former permanent secretaries, former commissioners and some with double degrees from reputable universities.

He commended the way and manner the PDP stalwarts conducted themselves during and after the exercise.

“I’m impressed with the manner the stateholders and their supporters in the state conducted themselves”

“Their conduct made the exercise successful and hitch free without rancour from any quarters of the state,” he said.

He was optimistic that the forthcoming state congresses slated for Saturday would be hitch free.

