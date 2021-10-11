Western Naval Command Renovates Lagos Model School

Precious Ugwuzor

As part of its commitment to community development, especially in host communities in its Area of Responsibility (AOR), the Western Naval Command (WNC) recently renovated the Lagos State Model Nursery & Primary School, Achakpo Ajegunle-Lagos.

During the commissioning of the project, Head Teacher of Lagos State Model Nursery And Primary School Achakpo Ajegunle, Mrs Nwagbogwu Theresa expressed her appreciation to the navy.

She said: “To say we are overwhelmed with your generosity is an understatement, in view of finding time and resources at your disposal for the completion of the school building architecture in the following areas: repairs of the dilapidated room, ceiling and toilet.

“Also, painting of the entire perimeter fence, external and internal painting of two blocks of 12 classrooms, replacement of classroom doors and windows/louvers, provision of water tank stand, sinking of borehole and provision of water treatment plant.

“We are gathered here to witness the unveiling of the above completed project made possible by the Western Naval Command, in order to provide a conducive learning environment for our children in their pursuit of academic excellence.

“Without mincing words, one of the honour and joy of our academic life has been our association with you. We will surely handle these buildings with utmost care.”

In his remarks, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) WNC, Rear Admiral Jason Gbassa, said “The government alone cannot carry all of our responsibilities considering the dwindling and scarce resources in the midst of so many challenges bedeviling our nation.

“Based on this, the Nigerian Navy in her own little ways, thought it wise and in accordance with the Chief of the Naval Staff Strategic Directives 2021-05 under the leadership of the Vice Admiral AZ Gambo, to carry out Corporate Social Responsibility at LSMNPS.

“Thus, the Nigerian Navy Authority has mandated its establishments and units to impact their immediate environs and communities. The Nigerian Navy believes in contributing her quota to societal development through civil military relationship in areas such as health care services, sporting events and education services aside its major role of protecting the territorial waters.”

Gbassa, who was a represented by the Command Transformation Officer, Commodore Bassey Duke, added that ” As we have chosen this school, we have decided to impact knowledge on the pupils, especially young children that we believe are the backbone of a brighter Nigeria. Since they are the future of Nigeria, we have decided to impact positively on this school”

“It is pertinent to state that this school will be the second that will be benefiting of such intervention from the Western Naval Command (WNC) in Lagos State, the first being one of the navy’s own Nursery and Primary Schools.

“In this school, I have so much conviction and encouragement that great and mighty people, who will stand shoulder to shoulder with their peers anytime and anywhere, will come out of here.

“Before I hand over, I will like to conclude by making an appeal to all parents and guardians to get involved in the education of our children and wards. Please help them with home work, visit their schools without notice”

Also speaking, Mr. Adebayo Adefuye, Permanent Board Member, Special Projects, SUBEB representing the Chairman of SUBEB stated that the action of the Western Naval Command is quite commendable.

“When you go out of your way to produce a conducive environment for teaching and learning, it is always highly commendable. The children are our future, and the better the environment created for them to learn, the better their learning outcomes.

“So, this is very commendable. I didn’t know the Navy does social responsibility; but I commend them, and ask them to keep it up. We encourage them to do more. We appreciate this. I implore the headteacher, teachers, parents, and pupils to take ownership, and not allow the building to deteriorate. They should maintain its value, and our children will continue to learn in a conducive environment.”

Pic captions: Naval officers and dignitaries after the commissioning

Commodore Duke inaugurating the renovated school

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

