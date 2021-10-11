Taxaide sets to Hold its Second Africa Data Security Conclave  

The Second Africa Data Security Conclave (ADSC) is set to hold virtually on Thursday, October 14, and Friday, October 15, 2021. The 2nd virtual conference is riding off on the success of the premier conference that was held in October 2020 which received great acceptance from the public and had in attendance over 500 participants across Africa.

The theme of the session is “Data Security Considerations for a Continental Free Trade Area: The Challenges and Prospects”. The Conference is an offshoot of the first ADSC virtual conference, designed to bring together the leading African nations in data protection and cybersecurity.

The Conference is structured along 4 distinct lines of intervention, emergence and Implementation of A Uniform Framework for Personal Data Security in Africa: Recommendations from the First Africa Data Protection Conclave. The Enforcement of Data Protection Measures in AfCFTA member states – Compliance levels, issues arising and enforcement strategies. Africa Continental Free Trade Area and cross-border Personal Data transfer: Impacts, implementation and Challenges. Data Protection and Cyber Security in the Growing Digital Economy across Africa

The 2nd Africa Data Security Conference has as its headline sponsors, 21Search Limited, Taxaide Technologies Limited (Taxtech), NDP Academy, Taxaide Professional Services Limited, Anaje Olumide Oke and Akinkugbe (AO2LAW) and ably supported by a host of brands and organizations. The Conference has an array of over 15 seasoned speakers comprising policymakers, prominent data privacy and cybersecurity professionals, legal luminaries and other stakeholders from Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, and the rest of Africa.

Participation is free and intending participants can register for the 2-day invigorating and enlightening conference at www.africadpconclave.com/register and visit www.africadpconclave.com to view the list of exceptional panelists.

Instagram: @AfricaDPConclave

LinkedIn: Africa DP Conclave

