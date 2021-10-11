Nigeria’s Treasure Trove in Aso Rock Villa

Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, on the eve of the 61st independence anniversary showcased Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage inside the Banquet Hall of Aso Rock Villa Abuja, writes Charles Ajunwa

At the departure hall of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), Lagos, where we sat down waiting to board a Max Air flight to Abuja on Thursday morning, the big screen at the Gate 3-4 occasionally reminded passengers of Nigeria’s 61st Independence Day on October 1, 2021. Though I was eager to do a cross fertilisation of ideas on Nigeria’s journey so far with other passengers waiting to catch flights to their different destinations, the strict COVID-19 protocol of social distancing and wearing of face marks never allowed me to do so.

As we stepped out from the arrival hall at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, it was business as usual as airport taxi drivers beckoned on passengers for lift. The protocol officer from the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Mr. Frank Meke, who received us revealed that our mission to the nation’s seat of power was to report the exhibition stand set up by the NCAC, which was part of activities marking the independence anniversary. Inside the bus conveying us to Sharon Ultimate Hotel, located at the serene part of Area 3, Garki, we sought God’s intervention and prayed for a hitch-free independence anniversary.

We also prayed against the ‘principalities and powers’ in the Presidential Village. Runsewe, who was in company of the President, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, led the team to the Banquet Hall, Aso Rock Villa Abuja, venue of the historic exhibition titled ‘The Treasures of Our Beloved Country – Nigeria’. Runsewe, who was wearing a white native attire and green-white-green cap to complement the outfit, supervised the security clearance right from the main gate to the event venue before we were allowed inside the exhibition hall.

Visitors to the two entrances leading to the Banquet Hall apart from being greeted with pockets of plain cloth security operatives, they were also greeted with architecturally designed tent-like structures made of bamboo and raffia with cultural insignia used to decorate the top, lush green flowers and mural drawings depicting the country’s rich heritage.

Photographs of some important landmarks, personalities and native dresses of the different ethnic nationalities were carefully placed on both sides of the walls leading to the Banquet Hall. Long red rugs rolled on floors which signified royalty as the president expected to walk on it to the NCAC exhibition stand tucked inside the extreme right of the hall. Inside the dome-like hall were assorted artifacts capturing the art works from the six geopolitical zones, dancers dressed in their native costumes displayed their dancing skills to the admiration of visitors and songs of music legend late Victor Uwaifo ‘Joromi’ and other artistes occasionally rend the air bringing nostalgic feelings on Nigeria’s journey so far.

Apart from a red giant king-size stool with a hand fan made of bird feathers placed on the seat inside the well arranged treasure trove, six tent-like structures served as outlets for cuisines from the six geopolitical zones of the country. The cuisine on display from the North-east include Brabisco/Twon Dawa (swallow), Kuku, Marghi special (soups), Fura Dan Nono, Kunun Shinkafa (drinks), Massa, Dan Wake and Kulikuli (small chops); North-central include Pounded Yam, Acha (swallow), Karkashi, Benised (soup), Pito, Kunu (swallow) and Awara (small chops); South-east include Akpu (swallow), Ofe Owerri, Egusi (soup), Palm Wine (drinks) and Abacha (small chops); South-south include Starch (swallow), Banga, Fisherman (soups), Palm Wine (drinks), roasted plantain, fish and peppered fish (small chops); South-west include Amala (swallow), Ewedu and Gbegiri (soups), Palm Wine (drinks), Moi-Moi, Akara, Peppered snail and Agidi (small chops); and North-west include Twon Shinkafa (swallow), Dried Okro, Taushe (soups), Zobo (drinks), Sinasir, Dambu, Kilishi and Dakuwa (small chops).

Also of interest were the imposing photographs of past and present leaders which formed the background of the exhibition hall showing clearly the political evolution of Nigeria. Namely: Sir Frederick Lugard (January 1, 1914 – August 8, 1919), Sir Hugh Charles Clifford (August 8, 1919 – November 13, 1925), Sir Graeme Lukmer Thomson (November 13, 1925 – June 17, 1931), Sir Donald Charles Cameron (June 17, 1931 – November 1, 1935), Sir Bernard Henry Bourdillon (November 1, 1935 – 1943), Arthur Frederick Richards (1943 – February 5, 1948), Sir John Macpherson (October 1, 1954 – June 15, 1955), Sir James Wilson Robertson (June 15, 1955 – November 16, 1960), Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa (October 1, 1960 – January 15, 1966), Chief Benjamin Nnamdi Azikiwe (October 1, 1963 – January 16, 1966), Major General Johnson Thomas Umunnakwe Aguiyi-Ironsi (January 16, 1966 – July 29, 1966), General Yakubu Gowon (August 1, 1966 – July 29, 1975), General Murtala Ramat Muhammed (July 1975 – February 1976), General Olusegun Aremu Okikiola Mathew Obasanjo (February 14, 1976 – October 1, 1979), Alhaji Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari (October 1, 1979 – December 31, 1983), and Major General Muhammadu Buhari (December 31 – August 27, 1985).

Others are General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (August 27, 1985 – August 26, 1993), Chief Ernest Adegunle Oladeinde Shonekan (August 26, 1993 – November 17, 1993), General Sani Abacha (November 17, 1993 June 8, 1998), General Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar (June 9, 1998 – May 29, 1999), Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (May 29, 1999 – May 29, 2007), Umaru Musa Yar’Adua (May 29, 2007 – May 5, 2010), Dr. Goodluck Jonathan (May 6, 2010 – May 29, 2015), and Muhammadu Buhari (May 29, 2015 ).

With all set and expectations very high, at exactly 8:02p.m. President Buhari majestically walked into the treasure trove dressed in an elegantly designed light blue agbada and a deep blue cap spotted in white with a charming smile radiating his face and his gap tooth showing clearly. The president was accompanied by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President, Dr. Ahmed Lawan; Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha; and Minister of Trade, Mr. Niyi Adebayo.

Runsewe, who set up the NCAC exhibition stand in three days, painstakingly conducted the President and his team round the massive display of artistic and cultural artifacts reflective of the six geopolitical zones of the country. The president’s first point of call was the giant Zuma Rock, and throughout the inspection he paid attention to details.

The president who commended Runsewe for a job well done, nodded his head in affirmation and endorsement of the exhibition put together to celebrate the rich cultural history of Nigeria, the first by any Nigerian government within the precincts of the seat of power.

Runsewe, elated by the president’s visit, said it would send the right signals to Nigerians to treasure the full value of Nigeria’s culture and history, which clearly defines the country and the people.

“It was a tight schedule for the president who was involved in the activities of celebrating Nigeria at this auspicious period in the life of our nation but yet finds time to visit, introspect and endorse the display of the rich diverse exhibition of Nigerian cultural tourism components. It is clearly an indication that the president believes and loves Nigerian culture, which we at NCAC wish to transform into a viable economy, bigger and better than oil,” Runsewe said.

Guests at the NCAC exhibition stand immediately after the president left the venue participated in tasting the sumptuous delicacies served free of charge.

