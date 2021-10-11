Niger Police Command Nabs 12 Suspected Criminals

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger state Police Command at the weekend paraded 12 suspected criminals, two of them bandits arrested from different locations in the state within the last days of September this year.

The command also said it recovered 567 arms and ammunitions during the period.

State Police Commissioner Mr. Monday Kuyars, who paraded the suspects said among those apprehended are three gunrunners, two each of motorcyle snatchers and suppliers of fuel to bandits as well as three suspected armed robbers.

According to Kuyars 18 arms made up of two each of AK- 47 and Ak- 49 rifles, 6 locally fabricated double barrel guns eight locally fabricated triple barrel guns were recovered from the suspects in addition to 567 different ammunitions.

The Police boss said Abubakar Muhammadu 37 years and Abubakar Umar 30 years were arrested at Kwanan Biri in the Kontagora area of the state for allegedly being members of a seven-man gang that kidnapped ” a male victim” from Kwanan – Biri late in September this year.

Kuyars said one member of the gang was shot down while the others escaped with gun shot injuries during the operation to rescue the kidnapped victim.

adding that efforts to arrest other members of the gang have been intensified.

The CP disclosed that Mohammed Bello aged 32 years and Nura Umar 30 years were arrested for alleged gunrunning after they refused to stop at a police check point along the Makera- Mokwa road.

“After a hot chase by the police team to Sabon Makera village the driver and his accomplice abandoned the vehicle and took to their heels, the two suspects were later arrested with the help of the community” the Police boss said, adding that huge arms and ammunitions were discovered in sacks in the booths of the vehicle.

He said during interrogation the suspects confessed to the crime and claimed that the arms were being taken from Sokoto to one Yellow at Mokwa.

Kuyars also paraded 51-year-old Umar Mohammed and Adamu Atiku 35 years both of Muhabast filling station in the Bosso estate area of Minna for reportedly supplying fuel to bandits.

The suspects were arrested with 10 Jerry cans of 25 litres each with loaded in a tricycle which has registration number RJA 444 WZ contrary to a recent state government order banning the sale of the commodity in containers.

The Police boss said all the suspects will be charged to court at the end of investigation.

