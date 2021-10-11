Gunmen Attack Adamawa Police Station, Kidnap Mother, Daughter

Daji Sani in Yola

Ngurore Police station in Fofure Local Government Area of Adamawa state came under heavy attack yesterday by well-armed men who also kidnapped mother and daughter in a residence near the police station.

An eyewitness in affected area told THIS DAY that the gunmen stormed the town around 5.00a.m and started shooting sporadically. He said the development caused serious tension and pandemonium as residents fled to nearby towns and villages for safety.

The eyewitness said the gunmen went straight to the police station and opened fire on the station and also kidnapped a woman with her daughter from a nearby house.

“They came in large numbers, some in Hilux vans, others on motorcycles and divided themselves into two groups, one group engaged the police station, the other group went to the residence of Alhaji Umaru and kidnapped his wife, Hauwa and daughter” he said

He said before the gunmen got to the police station, the police personnel on duty had fled, adding that no life was lost only bullets holes were seen on the walls of the station

The state police command confirmed the incident in a press release signed by the spokesperson of the command , DSP Suleiman Nguroje, saying that no damage was done to the police station.

He said: “Yes, there was an attack on Ngurore police station this morning; but nothing was carted away and none of our gallant officers was injured.As we speak, there are also ongoing, coordinated efforts at restoring public order in the town and its environs.

“However, following the unfortunate attack on Ngurore police station and the house of Alhaji Umaru of Nasarawa B, one Hauwa Umaru and her daughter were kidnapped on Sunday, 10 October, 2021.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, has ordered the deployment of an additional operational

asset including Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU), crack squad and anti-kidnapping units to Ngurore.

“The operational units are expected to carry out confidence-boosting patrols within the hotspots in coordinated operations with the gallant men on the ground to rescue the kidnapped victims and apprehend the culprits.

“The CP assured that the Command is committed to working with other patriotic stakeholders towards restoring public order in Ngurore and other parts of the state.

“Meanwhile, the Head of the Police Intervention Team, SP Babagana Abubakar is already on the ground to coordinate police investigative, operational and rescue response.

“The CP called on citizens to go about their businesses in the most peaceful and law-abiding manner and report any suspicious person(s) around their neighbourhoods to police,” he said.

However normalcy has since returned to the area as the security agencies in the state were on top of the situation at the time of sending the report. Residents were also seen going about their normal businesses

