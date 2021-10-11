Delta APC Leaders Demand Annulment of Ward, LG Congresses

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Delta State All Progressives Congress (APC) Leaders’ Council has called on the National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party to annul the ward and local government congresses in the state, and organise fresh, all-inclusive congresses.

The council said the aforementioned condition is the irreducible minimum for the teeming members of the party in the state to work with the Mail Mala Buni-led committee to move the party forward.

These resolutions were contained in a communique issued yesterday following the meeting of the state APC Leaders’ Council and majority members of the State Working Committee (SWC) held on October 6, 2021.

The communique was jointly signed by 19 party members, including the Chairman of the Council and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN); Dr. Alex Ideh, the co-chairman; the Council Secretary and former Executive Director of NDDC, Hon. Cairo Ojougboh, and the state APC governorship candidate in 2019.Chief Great Ogboru, among others.

It said Delta State APC Leaders’ Council was an initiative of the Chief John Oyegun-led Committee which the Caretaker Chairman, Buni, set up to reconcile different tendencies within the party in the South-south zone.

The council said subsequent and repeated endorsement of this initiative by Buni when he met with council members at his residence in Abuja on two occasions, encouraged and informed the concerted and consensual steps taken by the council to restore peace, unity, solidarity and progress in Delta State chapter of the party.

It stated: “We note however that while members of the council have kept faith with the directives of the CECPC as espoused by the report of the John Oyegun Committee, by building consensus and unity within the party, the same CECPC has turned round to support the actions of one person who is bent on foisting his personal agenda on the entire state, through the party’s congresses.

“However, this is the kind of outrageous injustice foisted on the party faithful in Delta State. It is an attempt by one person to appropriate an entire party in the state with the active connivance of the CECPC. It will not stand.

“Accordingly, we call on the CECPC to annul whatever he or the CECPC may be regarding as ward and LGA congresses in Delta State, and organise fresh, all-inclusive congresses. This is the irreducible minimum for the teeming members of our party to work with the CECPC to take our party forward.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

