Balogun, Osimhen Redeem Nigeria’s Pride against CAR

2022 WORLD CUP QUALIFIER

*Cape Verde beat Liberia to pile pressure on Super Eagles in Group C

Femi Solaja

Leon Balogun atoned for his role in Nigeria’s shock World Cup qualifying home loss to Central African Republic three days ago by opening the scoring as the Super Eagles beat CAR 2-0 yesterday.

The win extended Nigeria’s lead at the top of Group C to nine points, two above Cape Verde who scored a last minute winner at home to defeat Liberia 1-0.

Back to Cameroon, Victor Osimhen netted Nigeria’s second goal in first-half stoppage time in Douala to redeem the country’s image and give respite to under-pressure Head Coach Gernot Rohr.

Balogun was criticised for his role, along with fellow centre-back William Troost Ekong, in allowing CAR to score their late winner in Lagos on Thursday.

By contrast, after 29 minutes on Sunday, Balogun turned home inside the box to start setting the record straight, with team-mates rushing over in celebration.

Apart from the victory, Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa, also earned his 100th caps for the senior national team. It was his first start for the team since the qualifying matches commenced.

Nigeria was on the front foot from the start as against the lethargic attitude the team put up four days ago in Lagos. It however paid off with the two first-half goals from Balogun and Osimhen.

In an almost empty stadium, Nigeria started the encounter on a bright note with more possession as early as in the ninth minute.

Osimhen and Kelechi Iheanacho combined for the opening but the Napoli striker could not find the target with his effort.

The duo kept piling the pressure on CAR while Musa and Moses Simon continued with their runs to split the defence.

After 21 minutes into the game, CAR’s Freeman Niamathe received the first yellow card for a foul on Musa and two minutes later, Jospin Gaopandia became the second player to have his name in the referee’s book.

With more positive response of play, Super Eagles were rewarded for their effort with a breakthrough in the 29th minute after Balogun slotted home a cross from Chidozie Awaziem.

The strike was Balogun’s maiden goal in a Super Eagles’ shirt since he made his debut in March 2014.

Shortly after the opening goal, the Wild Beasts were forced to make a change due to an injury to striker Georgino M’Vondo and Isaac Ngoma was brought in in the 34th minute.

Super Eagles continued their dominance and shortly after Ngoma was booked for a challenge on Balogun, the visitors doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time with another defender William Troost-Ekong providing the assist for Osimhen to score his second goal in the World Cup qualifiers.

After the restart, Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka received Nigeria’s first yellow card in the game after a rough challenge on Ngoma in the 51st minute.

CAR’s brightest chance of the game came in the 58th minute when Karl Namnganda flashed his shot across the face of goal after beating his Troost-Ekong.

Musa came off for CSKA Moscow winger, Chidera Ejuke, in the 65th minute and later on, Nigeria made double substitutions in the 74th minute with Kenneth Omeruo replacing Balogun who limped off after a challenge from Namnganda while Malmo midfielder Innocent Bonke came on for Iheanacho.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

