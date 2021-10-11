Adams Asks for Unconditional Release of Igboho

As Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, yesterday clocked 49 years old in detention facility in Benin Republic, the Aare onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, sent a congratulatory message to him and also called on the Benin Republic government to release Igboho unconditionally.

In a statement titled, ‘Gani Adams congratulates Igboho on 49th birthday anniversary’ signed by his Media Assistant, Kehinde Aderemi, Adams said the struggle for the liberation of their race is one struggle that cannot die.

“And no matter the threats or injustice meted out to each and every one of us, we remain unshaken that the struggle for a just society where life is meaningful is a dream that can only become a reality in a Yorubaland. I once celebrated one of my birthdays in detention and in those trying moments, I felt the urge never to look back but look up to God and that actually raised my spirit that whether now or later justice will triumph. I will be set free from the bondage of injustice. And it all came to pass,” he said.

According to him, that same his past ugly experience is playing out in the case of Igboho as he turns 49 yesterday.

“But I am sure that he will surely be set free because the activist is not fighting a wrong cause but a cause for the liberation of our race,” Adams added.

The trouble of the agitator started when the Department of State Services raided his residence around 1am on July 1, 2021.

DSS said it killed two of his associates and arrested about 12 others during the bloody raid. Ten of the detainees had since regained freedom after an Abuja court granted them bail while the DSS has refused to release the other two aides of the agitator.

Igboho, who narrowly escaped the bloody raid, was subsequently declared wanted for allegedly stockpiling arms to destabilise Nigeria under the pretext of Yoruba Nation, an allegation he denied.

After about three weeks in hiding in Nigeria, Igboho found his way to Benin Republic. Unfortunately, he was arrested around on July 19, 2021 by the Interpol at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou. Although Igboho was arrested with his wife, Ropo, but the Cour De’appal De Cotonou ordered the release of the Germany-based wife of the activist, saying there were no allegations against her.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

