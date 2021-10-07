Kano Dairy, Outspan, Inseminate 100 cows

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

The Kano Dairy Cooperative Union (KDCU), in collaboration with Outspan Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of the OLAM Nigeria Limited, has launched artificial insemination for 100 cows in Kano State.

The Olam Regional Manager, Manish Khede, said the programme was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

Khede said that Nigeria required at least 1.7 million litres of milk annually to properly manage its milk consumption requirement, of which only 30 percent of the required quantity is being produced locally.

He noted that the insemination programme would assist to enhance dairy and livestock production in the state and the country at large.

The regional manager added that the company would also embark on grass production to assist farmers with animal feeds, adding that the company would provide the artificial insemination service free of charge to all the animal farmers.

Khede revealed that the organisation is also into rice production in some states to improve agricultural productivity and guarantee food security in the country.

“The Olams Limited is into social responsibility programmes in various agricultural sectors including enhancing milk production.

“We also promote national food security, development of industries and enhancing animal rearing as well as milk production in the country,” he stated.

The insemination, which was free of charge, took place at Yar Kanya village in Dawakin-Tofa Local Government Area (D-TLGA) of Kano State.

The Assistant Director, Livestock, Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Bashir Muhammad Danjanku, advised the people to take good advantage of the various interventions provided by the government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Danjanku pledged that the federal government would provide “enough feeds for the cows in the area during the insemination” to discourage herders from continuous movement with cattle.

The Chairman of D-TLGA, Mr. Ado Tambai, who was represented by a Councilor, Hon. Abdullahi Isyaku, applauded the company’s insemination exercise.

Tambai urged the beneficiaries to take proper care of the animals by giving them enough food. “We shall continue to join hands with various organisations to enhance dairy and livestock production in Kano,” he said.

Representative of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Ms. Bilkisu Wali, said that the CBN would continue to support farmers to boost agricultural productivity in the country.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

