Bolt Launches Bolt Food Delivery Service in Nigeria

To help provide easier access to daily essentials such as food, a leading ride-hailing platform in Africa, Bolt has launched its food delivery service in Nigeria. Bolt Food is the latest category set to offer customers competitively affordable and efficient food delivery service to customers while offering good working conditions to food couriers and profit to restaurant partners.

With over 30 million customers worldwide, Bolt has built its ride-hailing platform efficiently to offer the best service in the sector to drivers and riders, positioning the company as a leader in Nigeria’s mobility sector.

The company will now extend its expertise to food delivery to advance the sector with innovation and technology.

Speaking on the launch, Bolt Nigeria’s Country Manager, Femi Akin-Laguda, said, “We are excited to launch Bolt Food, which will allow Nigerians to order food from their favourite restaurants and receive it quickly and safely at their home or office.”

“Our ride-hailing business is built on efficiency and easing mobility for riders while offering drivers a flexible opportunity to earn more income. Bolt is eager to bring this approach to food delivery and ensure that our partner restaurants benefit from our loyal customer base. This is also a way for us to augment the earning opportunities for Nigerians by contributing to the gig economy. We will ensure that it is worthwhile for couriers on the platform like drivers have benefited from our ride-hailing platform,” Femi concluded.

The entrance of Bolt Food to Nigeria will help restaurants have a broader reach to customers, with Bolt acting as a reliable platform for affordable delivery and efficient service. At the initial stage of the launch, customers can only place food orders from more than 100 restaurants in Lagos Island. Bolt is looking to add new restaurants to the app daily while also expanding to other parts of Lagos soon.

To place an order, users have been urged to download the Bolt Food application on their smartphone, with an array of different restaurants and available menu options to choose from. The application also provides customers with various price ranges and an estimated delivery time. Initially payments will be paid by cash, and customers can specify the location for contactless delivery drop-offs upon order arrival.

