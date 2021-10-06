NYG: Gafaar Charges Coaches on Athletes’ Discipline

The Director General, Lagos State Sports Commission, Oluwatoyin Gafaar has charged the coaches of the 33 sports who resumed in closed camp ahead of the 2021 National Youths Games coming up in Ilorin, Kwara State from October, 10-20, to strive to instill discipline amongst the athletes and in themselves in the camp.

He made this disclosure on Sunday when the coaches and 260 Team Lagos athletes that will represent the state checked in at the venue of the Closed Camp in Bariga, Lagos State.

” As coaches, you have to be disciplined and try as much as possible to instill discipline among your athletes”.

” Any act of indiscipline from any coach at this camp would not be condoned “, the Director General warned.

He urged the coaches to put in extra efforts to enable Team Lagos to improve on the total number of gold medals to be won.

” We have to improve on the total number of gold medals that the state won at the last National Youth Games”.

” It is not good enough for us to continue to maintain a distant second following Delta State that won over 100 gold medals we only able to win 22 gold medals”.

“This time around, we must try as much as possible to win up to 70 gold medals or more”, he concluded.

The Closed Camping activities for Team Lagos athletes to participate at the 6th National Youth Games in Ilorin will end on October 10, when the contingent will leave for Ilorin, to compete in 33 Sports with their counterparts from the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory.

Team Lagos placed 2nd at the 5th edition of the Games held in Ilorin in 2019.

