Insecurity: FG may Impose Emergency Rule Ahead of Anambra Guber Poll

By Deji Elumoye

The federal government has declared that there is the possibility of declaring a state of emergency in Anambra State if there are indices that the November 6 governorship election is under threat.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, disclosed this on Wednesday while speaking to newsmen after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

Commenting on the forthcoming election and the security situation in Anambra State, the minister said the federal government would not fail to take precautions to ensure that the democratic order is kept safe, adding that no possibility is ruled out, including the declaration of a state of emergency.

According to him, “When our national security is attacked and the sanctity of our constitutionally guaranteed democracy is threatened, no possibility is ruled out.

“As a government, we have a responsibility to ensure the sustenance of our democratic order. As a government, we have a responsibility to provide security to life and properties.

“So, within the context of these constitutional obligations of the government or the desire to establish democratic norms and order, there is no possibility that is out ruled.

“The government will certainly do the needful in terms of ensuring that our elections are held in Anambra in terms of ensuring necessary security is provided, and in terms of ensuring protection is accorded to lives and properties.

“So, what I’m saying in essence, no possibility is ruled out by government in terms of ensuring the sanctity of our democratic order, in terms of ensuring that our elections in Anambra holds, and you cannot out rule possibilities inclusive of the possibility of declaration of state of emergency where it is established, in essence, that there is a failure on the part of the state government to ensure the sanctity of security of lives, properties and democratic order.

“So, our position as a government is this election is going to hold, necessary security in terms of democratic order must certainly prevail for the purpose of this election.

“So, we resolve to have these elections. The elections are going to hold and no possibilities are ruled out in terms of ensuring the provision of security, for the purpose of the conduct of the election, as well as Anambra is concerned.”

