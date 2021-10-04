ATCON, ALTON Partner DigiVation Network to Celebrate Telecoms Revolution

Nosa Alekhuogie

The two biggest stakeholders interest groups in the Nigerian telecom industry; Association of Telecoms Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) and Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), have partnered DigiVation Network, an awareness and digital solution firm to host an event to celebrate Nigeria’s telecom revolution at 20.

The essence of the event, which is scheduled to hold in Abuja is to celebrate the impact GSM and Information Communications Technology have made across all sectors of the Nigerian economy in the last 20 years since the liberalisation of the sector in 2001.

Tagged, “Two Decades of GSM it’s Impacts and Role on the Nigerian economy,” the event, which the organizers said already has the endorsement of the telecom regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and all the telecom operators will feature awards and seminars.

In a statement signed by the CEO of DigiVation Networks, Dr. Bayero Agabi, on behalf of the three groups, he said Nigeria as a country had enjoyed mobile telecommunication, which has changed every other sector of the economy in the last twenty years.

According to the statement, “Year 2021 marks two decades since the NCC held the GSM auction which led to the licensing of Econet Wireless Nigeria (now Airtel) and MTN Nigeria in February that year. Significantly, such twenty years landmark of an industry that accounted for helping Nigeria’s economic recovery from recession in the past year and with a contribution of 12.45 per cent of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the fourth quarter of year 2020, cannot simply go unceremoniously.”

While noting that the industry has steadily evolved to enable innovations and help the country compete technologically on a global scale, the statement also disclosed that the event will bring telecommunications and Information Technology thought-leaders from across the world to celebrate with Nigeria and will follow up with an Award and Gala Night, which is designed to celebrate and recognise individuals, organizations, institutions and initiatives that have advanced the Nigerian/African telecoms/digital space in the past 20 years.

Part of the highlights of the day is the premiere of a special audio/visual documentary that will chronicles issues and development that have enabled conscious development of Nigeria and looking for better ways to putting Nigeria on the map of digital nations.

Theme of the event: Mobile Telecommunications at 20: Deepening Broadband Access and Accelerating Digital Gains is designed to focus on maximizing the potentials of the digital era to grow the Nigeria of our dream

Sub-themes will focus on policies and sustainable structures; Internet next frontier for growth and service delivery; Role of legislature in meeting the challenges of digital age; Local Content and Nigeria’s home grown innovation, among others.

