With Oshe Naija Campaign, Apple Music Celebrates Nigeria’s Independence

On October 1, Nigeria’s Independence Day, Apple Music unveiled a new campaign ‘Oshe Naija’ to celebrate the country’s rich musical history. Oshe Naija, a Yoruba phrase that means ‘thank you Naija’. The month-long campaign will pay tribute to Nigerian artists and creatives whose impacts are seen and felt globally.

There will be 16 playlists curated exclusively by top producers like KDDO (Kiddominant), Legendury Beatz, Kel-P, Spinall, Rexxie, London, Shizzi, Sarz, P.Priime, Tempoe, E Kelly, Speroachbeatzz, Killertunes, Pheelz, Spax and Young John.

These producers are behind some of Nigeria’s greatest hits. For instance, KDDO produced Davido’s US Gold-certified ‘Fall’, Legendury Beatz is behind Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ fame, and Kel-P puts the magic on Burna Boy’s ‘On The Low’ from his Grammy-nominated album ‘African Giant’.

“Reminiscing from the 2000s, the sounds, the styles, the variation of artists and most importantly the widespread use of our songs have been growing exponentially the best way possible and we are just getting started. Coming from where Afrobeats originated and where we have all taken it so far, to me that’s levels,” enthused Kel-P.

Oshe Naija will also house Artist Essentials, Top Albums, Essential Albums, Naija Video Hits, Naija Risers, and Africa Now Radio hosted by LootLove on Apple Music 1. There will be a genre spotlight on Afrobeats, Alte, Street Music, Hip Hop, Afro-fusion and Gospel, as well as a focus on indie labels like DMW, Mavin Records, Starboy, Chocolate City, YBNL Nation and LoveWorld Records.

Apple Music has also released the top Nigerian artists and songs on the platform since its launch over six years ago. Data showed that Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido and Olamide are among the most streamed artists in the country while all-time most shazamed Nigerian songs include ‘Infinity’ by Olamide featuring Omah Lay and ‘In My Maserati’ by Olakira.

