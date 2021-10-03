Militants Accuse Delta Govt of Mismanaging 13% Derivation Funds

By Sylvester Idowu

A militant group, the Creek Dragons yesterday accused the Delta State Government of mismanaging of 13 percent derivation funds and relegating Ijaws to the background.

The group said its fighters would return to the creeks if the state government failed to toe the path of justice by allowing genuine and appropriate use of the funds accruing to the various commissions and agencies established for the development of the Ijaw riverine communities.

This was revealed in a statement by its leader, General Freedom Adowei, the group asked President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to henceforth use judiciously the resources accruing for the development of the state and particularly the riverine communities.

In its statement, the group accused the state government of mismanagement of state resources, abuse of state power and unconstitutional interference with commissions and agencies in the state meant to address the concerns of the people.

The statement said Creek Dragons “is angry with mismanagement of 13 percent derivation funds meant for the development of the oil producing communities through Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) berating the involvement of the state government in the activities of the commission.

“Creek Dragons will no longer keep calm when government officials now embezzle host communities funds for selfish reasons.

“This is capable of breaking down law and order and should in case insecurity looms and oil production drops from this end, the federal government should hold Okowa and his officials responsible, because we cannot keep feeding a system we practically get nothing from.

“Where is N14.8 billion remitted from the Paris Club in December 2016 that was meant for the payment of salaries.

“With the Creek Dragons usual mode of operation, the state government will be forced to account for 50 percent of the N100 billion of the DESOPADEC; 13 percent derivation funds he deprived the commission of and will be put under pressure to account for over N300 billion naira loans obtained in the past six years.”

The group said the state government executed some projects in Ijaw areas, though the projects were insignificant compared to what were being carried out in non-oil producing areas of Delta North.

According to the group, upgrading or establishment of three new universities in the state without considering to site anyone in Ijaw land despite, her political and economic contributions, is another injustice taken too far.

“The continuous abandonment of the Ayakoromo bridge project is another testament that the governor is truly not interested in the genuine development of our people. Even after knowing the economic importance of the bridge, he has chosen to abandon it despite carrying out more mega projects in other areas.

“The state government will pay heavily for manipulating the Creek Dragons to achieve his political gains without keeping to his words as promised.

“The Creek Dragons is not known for the conventional rigorous legal process for redress but however, in this case, both legal means and otherwise will be explored to expose the government’s many ills,” the group threatened.

