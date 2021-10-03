Are Kidnappers on the Prowl in Lagos?

Notes for File

There seems to be a resurgence of cases of abductions on the street of Lagos State. Before the recent kidnap incidents, Niger Delta militants dislodged from the creeks of the oil-rich region had attempted to ply their evil trade in Lagos but were quickly contained by the eagle-eyed and well-equipped security agencies in the state.

A notorious billionaire kidnap kingpin, Mr. Chukwudi Onuamadike, better known as Evans, had also carried out successful kidnap operations in the state and collected millions of dollars in ransom before he was successfully nabbed by the police.

However, the three abduction incidents that occurred in the state within a period of three days have caused apprehension among the residents.

First, gunmen on Sunday kidnapped one Ogbuagu Kingsley Kachi at around 11 am from the premises of the Roman Catholic Church of Visitation in FESTAC Town, in Amuwo-Odofin area of the state.

Though the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, in a statement issued on Thursday, said the victim had been rescued and reunited with his family, kidnappers had also on Monday abducted Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Sikiru Smith (rtd.), a former Chief of Logistics, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in Ajah area of the state.

Smith, a cousin to former Inspector-General of Police and current Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Musiliu Smith, was abducted at his site in front of Blenco Supermarket.

A pastor with the Redeemed Church of God (RCCG) and his wife were also kidnapped during the period under review.

The kidnappers intercepted their vehicle at Dopemu, Agege area of Lagos, on their way home. His wife was released by the gunmen after an unspecified amount was paid as ransom, while they were said to have demanded N50 million for her husband’s release.

The police spokesman, Ajisebutu has however said efforts were being intensified to rescue Smith and the Pastor

He noted that operatives are “being tactical so as not to jeopardise the lives of the AVM and the pastor”.

However, the events of the next few weeks will reveal if the police and other security agents can successfully curb the crime as they did in the past.

