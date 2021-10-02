Refugee Commission, DEPOWA Distribute Wheelchairs to Wounded Military Personnel

Donate medical equipment to 44 Army Reference Hospital

By Kingsley Nwezeh

In continuation of the “Project Zero Hunger” partnership, the National Commission for Refugees, Migrant and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) and the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) have donated 30 wheelchairs to military personnel wounded in action, who are presently receiving medical treatment at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna (NARHK).

The two parties also donated other medical equipment to the hospital including 4-in-1 integrated designed beneheart D3 defibrillator/monitor for fast resuscitation of cardiac arrest patients and interlocking nail set for fixing of fractured bones, among other hospital consumables for rehabilitation such as gloves, cotton wool, spirit etc.

In her remarks, the Federal Commissioner, Hajiya Imaan Ibrahim, reiterated that the zero hunger project was born out of the necessity to streamline and enhance availability and distribution of food and non food items to address the immediate nutritional needs of all persons of concern using food care packs.

The commissioner said the humanitarian crisis and insecurity has put a lot of burden on the Armed Forces and security agencies in ensuring that peace and stability is maintained nationwide.

She pointed out that the nation acknowledges the efforts and sacrifice of every wounded personnel. According to her, their sense of patriotism represent the best of Nigeria.

She, however, expressed commitment of her commission to sustain the partnership with DEPOWA towards supporting them and their families.

The DEPOWA President, Mrs Vickie Irabor, said the relative peace which was recorded in the fight against terrorism and armed groups came loss of lives, sanity, good health and wellbeing to the men and women of the Armed Forces.

According to the DEPOWA President, the gesture was in appreciation as well as support for the wounded personnel who willingly put their lives down for the nation.

She disclosed that 10 of the wheelchairs had dual usage function both electrical and manual for easy mobility by “our brave and courageous service men who were severely wounded in action.

“We have come on this special day that Nigeria marks her Independence to let you know that the injuries sustained in combat speaks to the nation of their sacrifice.”

Mrs Irabor implored the wounded personnel to continue to keep a positive outlook for the future, assuring that DEPOWA remained proud of their contributions in the defence of the nation and will continue to support them.

The Acting Commander, 44 NARHK, Colonel Ndidi Onuchuckwu, expressed delight to NCFRMI and DEPOWA for the medical intervention which he said will assist the hospital in achieving its core mandate for providing optimal healthcare service delivery for personnel and their families as well as the civilian populace.

According to Col Onchukwu, 44 NARHK under his command placed emphasis on professionalism in the areas of healthcare and allied workers service delivery and effort which he said aimed at ensuring that the wounded in action personnel were given best medical care.

The commander further disclosed that the hospital had a 600-bed space and a base hospital for Operation Hadin Kai and other military operations across the country.

The occasion was attended by the National President, Navy Officers’ Wives Association, Mrs Gambo and the National President, Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association, Mrs Elizabeth Amao, as well as NCFRMI Staff.

