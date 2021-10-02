Makinde Charges Nigerians to be Loyal, Proud

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday called on Nigerians to remain loyal and be proud of the nation despite the current challenges it was facing.

Makinde, who made the call during the 61st independence celebration of the country, held at the remodeled Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, said everyone should be proud of being Nigerian.

The governor represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, charged the people of the state and Nigerians at large to put the love of the nation in their hearts at all times, maintaining that the improved security situation in the state was made possible through the intervention of relevant security stakeholders.

According to him, “We have all seen a very beautiful parade and have made history today. Today is the 61st independence anniversary of Nigeria and we are celebrating it in a beautiful brand new stadium. I am sure that it was a beautiful experience for the children and for all those who paraded.

“If you compare this stadium today to the way we have used it in the last 20 or 30 years, I am sure you can see that the difference is very clear.

“As we celebrate Nigeria today, I’ll like everyone of us to tap our chest with joy and be proud to be Nigerians because there is a lot to be proud about being Nigerians.

“And we all need to remember that we will do it together; the government and the good people of Oyo State will make our state and Nigeria better.

“We thank God for the improved security in our state and we will continue to ask you to let us work together continuously to make our security situation be under control. If you hear or see something, please do something about it. We have the total commitment of our service commanders and Amotekun, to ensure that where there is a security situation, we move in quickly and take care of it.”

The event witnessed the traditional march-past, as police and paramilitary agencies, government agencies voluntary organisations and various schools, displayed their matching artistry.

Present at the event include the Chief of Staff, Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi; Deputy Chief of Staff, Abdul Mojeed Mogbonjubola; Head of Service, Alhaja Amidat Agboola; among other government functionaries.

Also in attendance were the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, and other notable traditional rulers in the state.

At the end of the eventful programme, prizes were given to outstanding schools in the march-past competition, while best students in essay writing were also rewarded.

