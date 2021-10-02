Ayade Wants Nigerians to Bond Together

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, wants Nigerians across ethno-religious groups to unite and work together towards tackling insecurity in the country.

Ayade said that with unity among Nigerians 90 per cent of the nation’s challenges would have been solved.

Ayade stated this at the UJ Esuene Stadium, Calabar, while delivering his speech at an event to mark Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary.

“Let us therefore, continue to bond together so that we can boldly confront the future with a renewed confidence and determination.”

Ayade who was represented at the ceremony by the state Deputy Governor, Prof. Ivar Esu, said that the Nigeria’s unity remained sacrosanct.

The governor said like human beings,no nation in the history of man has ever fulfilled its destiny without making the necessary sacrifices.

“Conscious of the fact that no nation has ever berthed on a roller coaster; or fulfilled its destiny without sweat, we cannot, therefore, as a country, afford to take our eyes off the ball.

“Accordingly, today’s anniversary marks another turning point as we continue to soldier on with audacity of hope, a refreshing optimism and the spirit of enterprise,” Ayade said.

The governor also spoke about his plans for the state, and the successes recorded so far towards its industrialisation.

He said, “There is no doubt, therefore, that while our today is steadily finding perfect harmony with our great expectations as a people.

“Given our industrialisation feat in the last six years, our future will find fulfilment from our great energy and determination to berth a better tomorrow for our beloved people of Cross River State.

“As an administration, we came with a clear focus to reconstruct the economy of our state, and six years on, and in keeping with that vision and mission.

“We have been able to create a new and sound economy firmly anchored on industrialisation, with a huge potential to create jobs and lift our people out of deprivations.

“I enjoin us all to render our solemn supplications to God for His grace and enablement to overcome the challenges of today and actualise our dreams of tomorrow for the attainment of true independence.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

