Nasarawa Assembly Passes Judiciary Financial Autonomy Bill into Law

Igbawase Ukumba

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly yesterday passed into law a Bill for a Law to Repeal and Re-enact the Nasarawa State Judiciary Financial Management Law and other matters connected therewith.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced passage of the bill into law during the Assembly proceedings in Lafia.

They were optimistic that the bill, if assented to by the state Governor, Abdullahi Sule, will ensure the financial autonomy of the state judicial arm of government.

According to him, “A bill for a law to repeal and re-enact the Nasarawa State judiciary financial management law and other matters connected therewith, is read third time and passed. The law is to assist the judiciary to carry out its responsibilities effectively.”

The speaker directed the clerk of the Assembly to produce a clean copy of the bill for the governor’s assent.

“I request the clerk to produce a clean copy of the bill for the purpose of vetting before transmitting to the governor for assent,” the speaker stated

