House Probes NYSC over Alleged Ransom Payment Advice to Corps Members

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Youth Development to investigate the insertion — kidnappers ransom payment security tip — by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in its Security Awareness and Education Handbook, in order to ensure that adequate measures are put in place to provide safety for corps members across the country.

The resolution of the lawmakers were sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, at the plenary on Tuesday.

NYSC had in item 65(e) in the copies of its security tips pamphlets for staff and corps members, advised corps members to prepare for ransom payment if abducted.

Moving the motion, Elumelu noted that the scheme was created on May 22, 1973 as an avenue for reconciliation, reconstruction and rebuilding of the nation after the civil war.

He said the House is aware that the programme requires that participants be posted to states other than their states of origin where they are expected to mix with people from other ethnic groups, social and family backgrounds and learn the culture of the indigenes they are posted to, and to bring about unity in the country regardless of cultural diversity.

He said the House is also aware that the security challenges in the country affect corps members as some of them, on their way to their respective places of posting, have fallen victim to kidnap-for-ransom gimmick, while some have lost their lives to insurgents and other mishaps.

While expressing concern over the inclusion of the ’embarrassing’ advice tip in the pamphlets, Elumelu opined that the insertion of such a clause by the NYSC portrays the inability of the government to provide security on the highways as well as a surrender by the

government to kidnappers and bandits.

The lawmaker added that the provision shows a lack of concern for the safety of corps members as against the provisions of Section 19 of the Public Officers Protection Act which places the welfare and security of corps members on the federal government.

In his contribution, the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, asked Elumelu if he’s aware that NYSC has denied the ‘so called’ insertion.

Responding, the minority leader said: “Yes, he’s aware but that contrary to NYSC claims, the clause is clearly contained in the pamphlets.”

Gbajabiamila, thereafter, suggested that during the course of the investigation, they should find out the authenticity of the clause, adding that if it’s true, then it’s a big problem.

“If it’s in the official pamphlets, then that’s not denied that’s a lie. That’s actually a lie. We have to take cognizance of that. Your motion said insertion. That means it was inserted in the document. So that word insertion could have meant it’s not in the original document. So during your course of investigation, we need to verify the authenticity of the clause. If it’s authentic then there’s a problem,” the Speaker added.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

