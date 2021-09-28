Army, Shiites Clash in Abuja

By Olawale Ajimotokan

Tension soared Tuesday morning in Gwarimpa area of Abuja after a bloody clash between the military and the members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as the Shiites.

The faceoff resulted in a traffic gridlock that left many commuters stranded.

The Shiites, who were moving in a procession along the AYA-Kubwa expressway blocked the expressroad before they were dispersed by the combined team of security personnel around Gwarimpa.

Several vehicles were also vandalised by the Shiites who resorted to hauling stones at the security operatives.

The impact of the face-off was also felt across the city which experienced an unusual lockdown as

soldiers and policemen were stationed in many parts of the city to forestall security breach.

The Shiites stormed FCT on Monday to commemorate the annual symbolic Arbaeen trek.

More to follow.

